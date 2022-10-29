Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

