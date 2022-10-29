Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.97 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $50,528.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00271062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00719234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00569356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00231237 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,339,710 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

