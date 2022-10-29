Vertcoin Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $57,632.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,853.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00272425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00124841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00713137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00570279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00230125 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,338,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

