Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 12,428 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

