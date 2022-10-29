Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,630 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,423,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,390,000 after buying an additional 659,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.47 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

