Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average is $251.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.58.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

