Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

