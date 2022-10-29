Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Visa by 11.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

NYSE:V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

