Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

