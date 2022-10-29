West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.07

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $22.47. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 13,450 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

