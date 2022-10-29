WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $54.80 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $54.80 million and $708,945.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00273573 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001238 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003710 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004977 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019563 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

