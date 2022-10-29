William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.79.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 27.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

