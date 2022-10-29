Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

