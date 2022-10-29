WOW-token Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $458.09 million and approximately $201.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.01474188 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019641 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.01857166 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04532655 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

