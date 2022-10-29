Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after buying an additional 191,009 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

