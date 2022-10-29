ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $431,953.57

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,953.57 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00259964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

