ZEON Trading Down 22.5% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $121.50 million and approximately $195,646.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.31901759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012461 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

