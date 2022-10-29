Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %

ZION stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.