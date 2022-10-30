106,693 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,366,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,713,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

