51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.62.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
