51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

