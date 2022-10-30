5,636 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

