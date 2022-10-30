A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

