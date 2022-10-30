A SPAC II Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

A SPAC II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 31st. A SPAC II Acquisition had issued 18,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $185,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBU opened at $10.09 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASCBU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

