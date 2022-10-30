Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $50.73 million and $5.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

