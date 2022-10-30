Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

