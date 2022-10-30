AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.