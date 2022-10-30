AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.84-13.88 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

