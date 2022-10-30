ABCMETA Hits One Day Volume of $13,143.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $13,143.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,609.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00102638 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,815.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

