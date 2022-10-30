Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,748. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $287.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

