ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.52 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 781,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $443.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

