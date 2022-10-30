Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $137.17 million and $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.38 or 0.31465560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012289 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

