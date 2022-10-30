Achain Hits One Day Volume of $116,598.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $116,598.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006919 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005441 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

