Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AYI stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.04. 148,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 156.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 256.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.