Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 1,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also

