Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.9 %
AEZS opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $16.95.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
