Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.9 %

AEZS opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of ($0.22) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

