AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

