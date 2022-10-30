Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0299206 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

