Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AIN opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albany International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.