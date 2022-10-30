Aleph Zero (AZERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $840,617.00

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $172.32 million and approximately $840,617.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,769,693 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

