Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.
Allegion stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 860,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,806. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Allegion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
