Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.50 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 860,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,806. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $137.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Allegion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

