Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
