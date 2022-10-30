AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 107.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.7%.

Shares of AB opened at $37.25 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.33.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 74.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $526,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

