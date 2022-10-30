Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.