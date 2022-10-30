Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.