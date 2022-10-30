Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.89, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,062,958. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

