Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

