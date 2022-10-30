Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,332 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $43.92 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

