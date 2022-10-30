Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 613.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 152,786 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $100.09.

