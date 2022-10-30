Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

