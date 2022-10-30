Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 222,305 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,305 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

